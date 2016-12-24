Vladimir Putin Backs Donald Trump And Slams Democrats As Sore Losers

This week, an international group of journalists and correspondents were treated to the annual end-of-the-year press conference given by Vladimir Putin. President Barack Obama stands up in the East Room and talks for about 45 minutes before flying to his native Hawaii. Whereas Mr. Putin goes into a political gabfest that can last more than five hours. The politician, who is the current President of the Russian Federation, is more like Donald Trump and the president of the Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte – he is raw, blunt, and not afraid to insult those he disagrees with. The first question was about Russia’s hacking of the US election in support of the Republicans.

Mr. Putin went straight at the Democrats and called them sore losers, who can not accept the fact that Trump was the better candidate. The controversial leader and equestrian had nothing to say about his country’s involvement with Wikileaks, which had the American media salivating over the thousands of emails illegally obtained from Hillary Clinton’s campaign. Instead, he kept bashing liberal America by telling them that they should be ashamed of their conduct and accept their failure. He said: “Democrats are losing on all fronts and looking elsewhere for things to blame. In my view this, how shall I say it, degrades their own dignity. You have to know how to lose with dignity.” He added: “Democrats also lost in Congress. Is that also our work, my work?”

Putin had reporters giggling when he used one of Trump’s debate line to say whom he believes hacked the DNC. He more or less blamed it on a fat guy living in his parents’ basement. He said: “Maybe it was someone lying on the couch who did it.It’s not important who did the hacking, it’s important that the information that was revealed was true, that is important.”

Obama said in several interviews that he had warned Putin about meddling in the 2016 presidential race, and when a reporter asked him to confirm these talks – Putin just brushed him off. He stated: “I will not reveal details of my private conversations.”

He concluded the press conference by saying unlike the rest of the world he always believed that Trump could win. According to Putin, Trump had something that Clinton lacked – he understood what the American people need and want.

The president-elect has already invited Duterte to the White House, and Putin made it clear that he is expected to meet with Trump in the nation’s capital in 2017.