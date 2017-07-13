Vivica A. Fox Says She Can’t Wait For The President To Be Impeached

Vivica A. Fox wants to watch her former Celebrity Apprentice boss, Donald Trump, be removed from his duty as the leader of the free world, also known as the president of the United States. The actress had several funny remarks regarding the 70-year-old during an interview with Us Weekly.

She said, “he is just a hot, spanking mess every day that we wake up. What is it, the 25th Amendment, for impeachment? Whatever it is, please look that up for me, and just say we can’t wait for that day to happen as well.”

The actress added, “it seems like every day he’s letting us know he’s not qualified for the job.”

This isn’t the first time the actress has criticized the President.

She hasn’t stopped talking about him since he was elected in November.

She previously said, “he didn’t win the popular vote. However, he won a brilliant campaign and won the electoral college. We’ll give him that.”

Wow! What a brilliant scientific analysis coming from a Hollywood actress!

The strange thing about Vivica is that she claims she had no problem with the Trump family while she was filming the reality show, The Celebrity Apprentice.

She said to Us Weekly recently, “the gentleman that I met when I did Celebrity Apprentice with, Mr. Trump and Donald Trump Junior, they were lovely gentleman.”

“However, I think they are just blinded with power and deception. It’s sad to see their family unravel the way they are. They are a lovely family. I will give them that. They stick together. However, I don’t think they’re qualified to run our country.” Do you think she genuinely dislikes Donald and Donald Junior or is she merely jumping on the popular anti-Trump-bandwagon to remain relevant in the public sphere? Let us know in the comments.