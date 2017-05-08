Virginia Woman Launches Anti-Muslim Rant And Anti-Barack Obama Rant At Trader Joe’s

A woman in Reston, Virginia was caught making anti-Muslim and anti-Barack Obama comments while in line at Trader Joe’s.

The video of the exchange between the Donald Trump supporter and an American-born Muslim has gone viral.

On Sunday, reporters for the Daily Beast shared the clip where a shopper dressed in a long gray cardigan and jeans purchasing avocados going an epic rant after a kind gesture.

The video was filmed by a friend of comedian Jeremy McLellan, who said the Muslim woman decided to let the blonde woman cut in line in front of her because she had only one item in her shopping cart.

Instead of a “thank you,” the woman started bashing another female she saw in the store who was sporting a niqab and eventually turned to the woman who let her cut and line and said: “You are playing dumb, I’ve got it.”

The woman, who realized she was nice to someone who did not deserve it, responded by: “I shouldn’t have let you in front of me.”

She replied by: “I wish they didn’t let you in the country.”

This was about Trump’s controversial executive order or travel ban which aims to bar people from six majority-Muslim countries from entering the US for 90 days.

WATCH: Muslim woman harassed while standing in line at a #TraderJoes in Reston, Virginia. If you know the harasser, please DM me. pic.twitter.com/06wZITBwMu — Yashar (@yashar) May 7, 2017

The Muslim woman snapped back and explained she was born in America. She stated: “Excuse me? I was born here.” Cue the Obama is Muslim card.

The shopper claimed: “Oh, you were?.Obama’s not in office anymore. We don’t have a Muslim in there anymore. He’s gone, he’s gone. He may be in jail, too.”

The Muslim woman replied by: “You look a little crazy. Maybe you need to get some help.”

The other woman replied by: “Oh, I’m fine.”

This remark prompted the following response: “No, you’re not. Because you don’t just strike up a conversation with people in line talking about stuff like that if you’re normal.”

The woman said she is mentally fit and added, “what set you off? Obama?”