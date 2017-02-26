Viola Davis Wins Best Supporting Actress At Oscars 2017, Gives Fantastic Speech

Viola Davis was expected to win Best Supporting Actress at the 89th Academy Awards, and she did.

Just moments ago, wearing a stunning red gown by Armani Prive and Niwaka jewelry, Davis took the stage to pick up the trophy for her incredible performance in “Fences.”

Mrs. Davis delivered an acceptance speech at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California that will be remembered.

However, days leading to the 2017 Oscars there was much drama surrounding the talented actress.

The Oscars were being bashed for listing Davis as a “Supporting Actress” instead of “Leading Actress.”

However, that is water under the bridge now, Mrs. Davis, known for her fiery speeches, was aware that all eyes were on her and she did not disappoint.

She said: “You know there is one place that all the people with the greatest potential are gathered and that’s the graveyard.”

Viola Davis added: “People ask me all the time — what kind of stories do you want to tell, Viola? And I say exhume those bodies. Exhume those stories — the stories of the people who dreamed big and never saw those dreams to fruition, people who fell in love and lost. I became an artist and thank God I did, because we are the only profession that celebrates what it means to live a life. So, here’s to August Wilson who exhumed and exalted the ordinary people.”

To take the trophy home, Davis beat Naomie Harris, who killed her British accent and made us cry in “Moonlight” as the drug addict mother of a gay black son.

Nicole Kidman shined and was brilliantly emotional in “Lion” in the beautiful role of the adoptive mother to an Indian-born. In real life, Mrs. Kidman is a mom to two adopted children.

Octavia Spencer made the world fall in love with numbers in “Hidden Figures.” Spencer was made for the role; she was fierce, bright, and funny.

Michelle Williams was amazing as the devastated mother, who lost her children in a horrific fire yet found happiness in “Manchester by the Sea.”

People on social media are thrilled for Davis because they believe that she should have picked up that statuette years ago for “Doubt” or “The Help.”