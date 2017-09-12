Vincent Herbert’s Wife Tamar Braxton Bares All In Body Paint On New Album Cover ‘Bluebird Of Happiness’

Body paint is all that Tamar Braxton has decided to wear on the cover of her her upcoming album entitled Bluebird of Happiness.

The diva shared the much-anticipated cover art on social media, and it has fans drooling.

The Braxton Family Values star ditched all form of clothing and jewelry and opted to bare it all while covered in blue-ish body paint.

In the picture, the former co-host of The Real talk show is sitting on the floor with her legs crossed and her long blonde hair strategically placed to cover her upper body.

Vincent Herbert’s wife is also sporting a pair of beautiful angel wings.

The mother of one used her caption to say that her upcoming fifth studio album is her best work.

The reality star wrote: “My BEST work to date. My new album. Bluebird of Happiness. I know I keep saying coming SOON. But I promise you I can NOT wait to share this project with you. Pre-Order and OFFICIAL release date will be revealed before you know it. Until then BUCKLE up and get ready to fly.”

She also explained that the inspiration behind the stunning photo came from art work that her adorable son, Logan, did at school.

The proud mama shared: “While I was looking through Logan’s school folder from the week….God confirmed it”

Here is the tracklist for the project:

1. “My Forever”

2. “Wanna Love You Boy”

3. “Run Run”

4. “Hol’ Up feat. Yo Gotti

5. “The Makings of You”

6. “Heart in My Hands”

7. “Blind”

8. “My Man”

9. “Pick Me Up”

10. “How I Feel”

11. “Empty Boxes”

9.29.17 #Bluebirdofhappiness A post shared by Tamar Braxton ❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on Sep 8, 2017 at 6:00am PDT

One fan complimented her on her looks: “NICCCCCCE!!!! So lovin the album artistry Tay Tay, u look so hot on the cover. I think it IS your Best and Gonna be your BEST!!!”

Another claimed: “We gotta get her to #1. Don’t talk about it be about Buying and steaming is important. Pre order the album on the 15th.Rooting for you.”

A third shared: “You earn you set of wings bluebirl now fly all over the world Tay Tay and gives us Happiness Tamar luv u girl and everything u touch.My wig is NOT ready.”

In a recent interview with Billboard, the “My Man” artist had the following to say about the new album: “This will be the first time you see an X-ray vision of Tamar and everything I’ve been through.”

Bluebird of Happiness will be available on September 29. Expect a tour to follow suit.