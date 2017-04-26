Vin Diesel Throws A Temper Tantrum Following Co-Star Charlize Theron’s Slam Of Their On-Screen Kiss!

Vin Diesel is a star that has everything in life! Not only is he famous and rich but chances are, if he retired now he wouldn’t need to worry about money the rest of his life! However, there is something the actor doesn’t have – the approval of his co-star, Charlize Theron!

As fans may already know, the two recently starred together in “The Fate of the Furious” and even had a kiss scene!

But while the on-screen smooch left the actress an underwhelming feeling, the man argued that he definitely felt like Theron was enjoying it.

For some reason, Diesel could not stop talking about it during the movie’s press tour but Charlize put an end to it by slamming the scene while on Ellen.

The words “dead fish” were used and her co-star was deeply hurt by that statement.

Yesterday, however, it was Vin Diesel’s turn to appear on “The Ellen Degeneres Show” and when the host recounted Theron’s point of view regarding the on-screen kiss, the actor rose out if his chair a total of three times! He stomped around the stage in disbelief and frustration before he asked the audience:

“C’mon, guys! Do I look like a dead fish?! First of all, you don’t come on ‘Ellen,’ with the wonderful animation of ‘Finding Dory,’ and compare me to a dead fish. Right or wrong?”

In order to avoid any further temper tantrums, Ellen changed the subject and showed everyone a few pics of Diesel’s child!

Either way, his reaction was very funny but we are sure everybody hopes he will finally stop talking about it after this! Do you agree?