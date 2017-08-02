Vin Diesel Is Bringing ‘Miami Vice’ Back to Television!

Breaking out the white blazers and loafers — Miami Vice is back! Well, almost. It was announced today that a reboot of the iconic 1980s series starring Don Johnson and Philip Michael Thomas is in the works at NBC, with action star Vin Diesel producing.

The reboot has actually been in the works since last season, created by writer Peter MacManus, but is now picking up steam at NBC.

Diesel will join forces with Chris Morgan, who wrote most of the Fast and the Furious films, to produce the new version of Miami Vice.

The original series with Johnson and Thomas was created by Anthony Yerkovich and executive-produced by filmmaker Michael Mann.

Despite its popularity, Miami Vice only ran for five seasons from 1984 to 1989 before being canceled due to low ratings (the result of shifting time slots and other changes).

The show was a pop culture phenomenon, though, inspiring new trends in fashion and music, and drawing inspiration from the 80s “New Wave” trend.

Both Nick Nolte and Jeff Bridges were considered for the role of James “Sonny” Crockett before Johnson eventually landed the role.

After a much-publicized contract dispute, NBC was prepared to replace Johnson with actor Mark Harmon, but the two were able to sort out their differences before that plan came to fruition.

In 2006, Mann wrote and directed a film adaptation of Miami Vice, with Colin Farrell and Jamie Foxx as Crockett and Tubbs.

Unfortunately, the film chose to eschew everything that made the series memorable and was poorly received by critics and audiences alike.

Both Diesel and Morgan have development deals with Universal Television through their production companies, One Race TV and Chris Morgan Productions.

Advertisement

Of course, the obvious question is whether Diesel will make an appearance on the new Miami Vice, possibly even taking on the role of either Tubbs or Crockett himself. While anything is possible, it seems likely at this point that Diesel will simply take a backseat as a producer on the new show.