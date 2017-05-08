Vin Diesel Brings Touching Tribute To “Brother” Paul Walker In Generation Award Acceptance Speech

After the sad and shocking passing of Paul Walker, Vin Diesel has managed to keep the legend alive by making another two Fast and Furious movies. The man even won the Generation Award for the 10-movie franchise at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, and Vin did not forget to pay tribute to the friend he will never forget.

As fans certainly remember, Paul Walker died in a fatal car crash back in 2013 at the age of only 40 years old shocking the fans of the franchise.

During the acceptance speech, Vin Diesel remembered the first time he and Walker took the stage together, 15 years earlier.

“In 2002, I was standing on this stage, and MTV had given Paul Walker and I an award for Best Duo,” Vin started.

“And now, 15 years later, I’m with my whole family, and you’re giving us the Generation Award.”

An emotional Diesel called the late Walker his “brother” and used his nickname – Pablo.

Diesel went on to explain that he would never be able to receive such a distinguished award without mentioning, remembering and thanking Paul Walker.

He expressed how much “Pablo” means to him and hoped he is very proud of the entire team, from wherever he is watching.

Then, Diesel went on to thank the generation that accepted the multicultural cast of the popular franchise.

“I got to thank, a generation that was willing to accept this multicultural franchise where it didn’t matter what color your skin was or what country you are from, when you’re family, you’re family.”

