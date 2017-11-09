Victoria Beckham ‘Works Out’ In A Dress And Heels To Promote New Fashion Collection!

Victoria Beckham works out in a really unconventional way! The designer took to social media today to share a pic of her ‘morning run.’

In her snap, the former Spice Girls star can be seen rocking a dress from her own Fall 2017 Ready-to-Wear collection.

The awesome, long-sleeved dress is styled with sunglasses and burgundy boots, and she’s posing on a treadmill, pretending to actually work out in the attire.

Morning run! x VB #ReebokxVictoriaBeckham A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Nov 9, 2017 at 4:01am PST

Earlier in the week, Victoria announced that she would partner up with Reebok for the ‘Spice Up Your Life’ collection.

Previously, she has also worked alongside well-known brands such as Target and Estee Lauder.

We are yet to know for sure what fans are to expect from the new collection and collab but we are confident it’s going to be really chic!

Earlier in the year, Beckham opened up while at New York Fashion Week about her makeup line and latest fashion collection.

‘It [Spice Girls] started out with girl power. Reaching women and girls through music, and now I can do that through beauty. I can do that through fashion. I am a girl’s girl. I really love women. I have learned so much from being on the red carpet, doing photo shoots. I have learned so many tricks – whether that is dressing or makeup – that I want to share with other women, you know. If I can take what I have learned and share that, then that is great!’ the star shared at the time.