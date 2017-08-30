Victoria Beckham Wore Pajamas In Public And Put The Internet In A Tailspin

When you were in one of the most popular girl groups in the 90s where you procured the name “Posh Spice” and have been known, in the last decade, as the steely faced vision of fashion and simplicity, people take note when you show up in public with what looks to be pajamas on.

Anyone would be hard pressed to find a paparazzi picture of Victoria Beckham on the internet smiling, let alone her looking any less than the refined, poised fashionista she is. So when she stepped out in a pajama ensemble earlier this week, the internet almost had a complete meltdown.

Upon the paparazzi pictures being released, countless people on social media were making comments about Victoria’s outfit. But after she was seen in the identical getup after the fact, it seemed more likely that this was a purposeful fashion choice and not some random issue or cry for help.

It turns out that these pajama pieces will be featured in her very own fashion collection set to be revealed fully next week during New York Fashion week.

She thinks that the loose fit, nontailored pajama look is going to be a real hit for spring. What’s not surprising is that she knows exactly how to use a real paparazzi moment to get the masses talking. A shrewd business woman and a former pop star who knows just what angle to take when dealing with the media.

This isn’t the first we’ve heard of her championing sleepwear as a very real fashion choice. She’s spoken about it’s potential longevity as a trend setting option before. In the candid picture, she paired the pink pajama suit with a camel colored cardigan that she wore around her waist.

This is almost the exact styling of the model wearing the outfit in the stills for the collection launch.

It’s a guarantee that she’ll be debuting more pieces from her line in the days to come prior to New York Fashion week. Ever the fashion maven, Victoria isn’t scared to think outside the box or to try on new fashion concepts and challenges.