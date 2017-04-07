Victoria Beckham Says She “Was Never The Best Spice Girl”

Victoria Beckham was very candid in an interview with Elle UK in the most recent issue. The former Spice Girl told the magazine it was a lot of fun for her despite not being the best singer and dancer.

The fashion designer said that she learned so much from the experience, including the staging, the lighting, the costumes, and how everything was produced in general.

What really caught her eye at the time was the fashion, that was something she was the most interested in. The 42-year-old star said the outfits she wore at the time reflected how she felt about herself, and nowadays she is a lot more mature and confident.

Beckham created the supergroup with three other women Mel B, Emma Bunton, Gari Halliwell, and Melanie C in 1994. Her nickname in the group was Posh Spice, and she revealed to The Telegraph that producers used to shut off her microphone whenever the group was performing much to her dismay.

Victoria is still close with her former bandmates, in fact, the group performed during the London Olympics ceremony in June 2012. Beckham still has part ownership of some of the material from Spice Girls, and she was able to use the song “Spice Up Your Life” for her fashion products in a Target commercial.

Beckham is now focused on her fashion line as her primary career. David Beckham and Victoria frequently travel to New York City to be there for the New York Fashion Week.

“[David’s] great. During fashion week, when I’m working, the children will be in New York and he’s already planned to take them to museums then out for dinner on Saturday night, so he is very good at that sort of thing – as am I.”

Victoria Beckham also told that she shares all responsibilities with David, they always support each other and that’s what makes it work.