Victoria Beckham Honored For Humanitarian Work

Fashion designer Victoria Beckham has been named to the Queen’s Honours List for 2017, reports the Daily Mail.

This award honours her commitment as a businesswoman and her humanitarian work.

In September 2014, Victoria Beckham was appointed UNAIDS International Traveling Ambassador. She has since worked to ensure that no child is born with HIV and that children and women affected by the disease have access to treatment and care.

The former ‘Spice Girl’ said working with UNAIDS would be an important journey for her.

“As a woman and mother I have the duty to support other women,” she said earlier this year. I”I am proud and honored to serve UNAIDS in this new role to help mobilize resources, educate and empower women and children affected by HIV.”

This will be the second honorary award for the Beckham couple. In 2003, her husband, David, had already been made an officer of the Order of the British Empire.

Despite being retired from professional soccer for several years now, David is still earning big bucks. The 41-year-old reportedly earned a whopping $85,000 a DAY in 2016.

Last year the always stylish dad started a new company called Seven Global LLP which made £8.6 million in profit in just seven months, reports the Mirror Online. He also earned big bucks on selling his name and his image.

The couple have an estimated combined net worth of over $770-million.