Victoria Beckham Gives Daughter Harper A Spice Girls Doll Set And She Loves Them!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 07/22/2017
Victoria Beckham Gives Daughter Harper a Spice Girls Doll SetSource: etonline.com

Former Spice Girls member Victoria Beckham took to social media today to show her followers what she gifted her daughter with. It is definitely a nostalgic present.

The star gave her six-year-old offspring Harper a Spice Girls doll set, and the little girl looks like she really enjoys her new toys.

The 43-year-old singer turned fashion designer shared on Instagram several photos of the dolls and her daughter playing with them.

She captioned one of them: ‘Harper loves her Spice Girl dolls.’

spice dollsSource: instagram.com

The picture shows a set of five dolls modeled after Beckham and her former band members Geri Halliwell, Mel B, Mel C and Emma Bunton.

Obviously, each doll sports some pretty cute 90s fashion.

Beckham posted another photo showing her little one playing with the Spice Girls dolls, captioning it: ‘Spice your life.’

spice dolls 2Source: instagram.com

In the third and final picture, the proud mother hinted that Harper might be learning something from her mother’s past music career.

‘When u find out mummy was a pop star!’ the mother-of-four wrote on the photo showing the little girl looking at the dolls positioned as if they were singing on stage.

spice dolls 3Source: instagram.com

Was little Harper inspired to become the next Posh Spice?

That, of course, is not out of the question considering the 6-year-old is already somehow following in her mother’s footsteps!

Last month, Victoria shared multiple photos of her youngest daughter getting ready for ballet and trying on her mom’s old ballet shoes.

Playing with my mummy's old ballet shoes x Thank you nana!! Kisses from Harper 💕💕💕💕💕 X

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on

Aww…. The two are so precious!

What did you think of Beckham’s gift to her little girl? Does it bring back memories?

