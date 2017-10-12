Victor Garber Set To Leave ‘DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow’ This Season

The crew of the Waverider is going to be getting a little smaller in the coming months. Though there’s been no official announcement, it has been revealed that actor Victor Garber will be departing DC’s Legends of Tomorrow sometime during the show’s current third season.

Garber has been with the show since it began in 2016, reprising the role of Dr. Martin Stein that he originated on sister series The Flash.

Rumors of Garber’s departure have been making the rounds since spring, but he appeared at events to promote the series during the summer and was present on the season premiere on Tuesday.

The reason why Garber could be leaving was indirectly announced in September when plans were announced for him to return to Broadway.

Garber and actress Bernadette Peters are set to headline the new Tony-winning revival of Hello Dolly! when stars Bette Midler and David Hyde Pierce depart.

The duo is set to make their debut in the lead roles starting on January 20, which would come right in the middle of the current Legends season.

It goes without saying that it would be impossible for Garber to perform in a Broadway musical six days a week while also filming a television series 3,000 miles away in Vancouver.

The Hollywood scuttlebutt says that Garber’s departure has been in the works for a while and will be worked into the show’s storyline.

In the season premiere earlier this week, it was revealed that Dr. Stein’s daughter was pregnant and had returned home to have her baby.

As a result, Dr. Stein was reluctant to join the Legends on their new mission, though he eventually relented when he was convinced the timeship could return him to the moment he left.

It wouldn’t be much of a stretch to imagine that this story thread could be what eventually leads the character to leave his team altogether.