Vicki Gunvalson’s Daughter Briana Culberson To Join ‘Real Housewives’ Full Time

Vicki Gunvalson’s 30-year-old daughter Briana has been part of Real Housewives of Orange County since season one. She is the only RHOC child who gets her own regular confessionals, and her mother has revealed that she hopes they become even more frequent starting with next season.

It looks like the reality TV star wants Briana to become a full fledged Housewife!

‘It is probably time. You know, the viewers are ready for her. She is such a great girl. She’s no bulls**t. She will eat those girls up! She’s good TV. She doesn’t [even] try to be good TV. She just is,’ the mom praised her offspring.

If Vicki’s dream turns into reality, Briana would be the first daughter of a housewife to become one herself.

Until then, however, fans of the hit show will have to keep up with Briana as a side cast member.

Season 12 will delve more into the woman’s health issues, which, according to Vicki have improved a lot ever since doctors gave Briana the lupus diagnosis.

However, it looks like she may never be 100 percent cured, but her mother is proud of her improvements regardless.

‘I just want to wake up one day and have someone tell me that they misdiagnosed her, it was a tick bite or something, ‘cause I can’t believe she was diagnosed with lupus,’ Gunvalson stated, adding that her daughter is just incredible.

Fans may remember that the RHOC star promised to get revenge on Briana’s former doctors in Oklahoma.

Vicki claims Briana’s health crisis began after a surgery gone wrong.

Would you like to see more of Briana on Real Housewives of Orange County?