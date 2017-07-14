Vicki Gunvalson Vs Shannon Beador! ‘RHOC’ Fans Take The OG’s Side In The Battle Of The Bulge

Season 12 of the Real Housewives of Orange County promises an epic battle between Vicki Gunvalson and Shannon Beador. In the season premiere, Beador blamed Gunvalson for her gain weight over the years, continuing their longstanding feud. How did fans react to Beador’s claims?

While Gunvalson isn’t the most beloved cast member on the RHOC, Reality Tea reports that fans actually took her side this time. In fact, many viewers were unhappy that Beador didn’t take responsibility for her own body and blamed Gunvalson for putting on the pounds.

“Blaming someone else for your weight gain really?! Then let’s see I shall blame… Tell your bff to help you, she does own a gym,” one fan shared.

“I don’t understand why you blame your weight gain over Vicki… it’s childish,” another fan added.

Despite the backlash, some fans took Beador’s side and expressed sympathy for her weight struggles. After all, it can’t be easy opening your private life to reality TV and dealing with body issues.

As far as Gunvalson is concerned, the “OG of the OC” responded by looking back on all twelve of her seasons on the show. According to Bravo TV, Gunvalson recently shared some heartfelt words about her fans and thanked them for their loyalty.

“Thanks to those who have stuck by me through all my crazy moments captured on camera. Thank you for your love, support and patience as I endured the good, the bad and the ugly times,” she shared.

Although Gunvalson has a lot of fan support, Radar Online reports that she might be heading into the new season without the support of her good friend, Kelly Dodd. Gunvalson reportedly felt betrayed after Dodd agreed to a truce with Tamra Judge. With Dodd on the outs, Gunvalson is going to have a difficult time finding allies this season.

New episodes of the Real Housewives of Orange County air Monday nights on Bravo.