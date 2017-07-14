FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
shannon beador jenelle evans Alexis Skyy stephen king ciara corinne olympios dick wolf kathryn dennis maci bookout kenya moore amber portwood Chip Gaines andy cohen jim parsons vicki gunvalson Tamra Judge Nelsan Ellis katie maloney meghan king edmonds teddi jo mellencamp Caitriona Balfe Kelly Dodd joseline hernandez
Home » TV Shows

Vicki Gunvalson Vs Shannon Beador! ‘RHOC’ Fans Take The OG’s Side In The Battle Of The Bulge

Suzy Kerr Posted On 07/14/2017
0
0


Vicki Gunvalson Vs Shannon Beador! 'RHOC' Fans Take The OG's Side In The Battle Of The BulgeSource: Us Weekly

Season 12 of the Real Housewives of Orange County promises an epic battle between Vicki Gunvalson and Shannon Beador. In the season premiere, Beador blamed Gunvalson for her gain weight over the years, continuing their longstanding feud. How did fans react to Beador’s claims?

While Gunvalson isn’t the most beloved cast member on the RHOC, Reality Tea reports that fans actually took her side this time. In fact, many viewers were unhappy that Beador didn’t take responsibility for her own body and blamed Gunvalson for putting on the pounds.

“Blaming someone else for your weight gain really?! Then let’s see I shall blame… Tell your bff to help you, she does own a gym,” one fan shared.

“I don’t understand why you blame your weight gain over Vicki… it’s childish,” another fan added.

Despite the backlash, some fans took Beador’s side and expressed sympathy for her weight struggles. After all, it can’t be easy opening your private life to reality TV and dealing with body issues.

As far as Gunvalson is concerned, the “OG of the OC” responded by looking back on all twelve of her seasons on the show. According to Bravo TV, Gunvalson recently shared some heartfelt words about her fans and thanked them for their loyalty.

“Thanks to those who have stuck by me through all my crazy moments captured on camera. Thank you for your love, support and patience as I endured the good, the bad and the ugly times,” she shared.

Although Gunvalson has a lot of fan support, Radar Online reports that she might be heading into the new season without the support of her good friend, Kelly Dodd. Gunvalson reportedly felt betrayed after Dodd agreed to a truce with Tamra Judge. With Dodd on the outs, Gunvalson is going to have a difficult time finding allies this season.

Advertisement

New episodes of the Real Housewives of Orange County air Monday nights on Bravo.

Post Views: 0

Read more about shannon beador vicki gunvalson rhoc

Advertisement

You may also like
RHOC Star Lynne Curtin’s Daughter Alexa Begs Judge Not To Ban The Word ‘Rape’ In Upcoming Trial Against Cop!
07/13/2017
RHOC Star Gretchen Rossi Claims Her Lawyers Screwed Her Over In Stalking Case Despite The Fact That She Won!
07/13/2017
RHOC Star Shannon Beador Is Desperate To Save Her Marriage!
07/12/2017
 
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *