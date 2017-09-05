Vicki Gunvalson Slams Meghan Edmonds In Bitter Feud Over Alleged Lies: ‘She’s A Pain In The A**’

After Meghan Edmonds attacked Kelly Dodd as well as Vicki Gunvalson, basically backstabbing them, on the latest episode of Real Housewives of Orange County, her actions came back to haunt her. As fans of the hit show may be aware, the whole drama between the women started when Dodd told Edmonds about her intention to meet up with Shannon Beador, saying that she wanted to confront her about recording her conversation.

But Meghan immediately told Beador about that, and so it looked like she was trying to ‘stir the pot.’

During a phone conversation, Shannon insisted she never did such a thing, and in the end, Dodd believed her.

Afterwards, Dodd confronted Edmonds who admitted that she should have stayed out of it and let her handle it.

As the episode progressed, Edmonds started yet another feud, this time with Vicki Gunvalson.

The two were having lunch together, but all Meghan did was diss the 55-year-old woman the entire time.

‘I want to meet with Vicki because I want to try and understand where she’s coming from with Tamra and Shannon,’ Vicki informed, but it became pretty apparent Edmonds was not on her side.

Gunvalson argued that she was the victim here and that they keep accusing her of helping her ex fake his terminal illness when in fact, not only was she not involved, she got hurt by his horrible lies.

But Edmonds continued to slam her by claiming that even though she didn’t contribute to the scam, she still got the attention she craved as a result.

After talking about Tamra Judge and the rumor Vicki perpetuated that Eddie is gay, Edmonds moved on to the more recent rumors Gunvalson started that Shannon Beador was physically abused by her husband.

As Vicki insisted that it was all true and that she has pictures and text messages as proof, Edmonds encouraged her to show them, but the woman claimed she doesn’t want to hurt Shannon by doing that.

When asked why she didn’t just call the authorities, Vicki said it wasn’t her place to do so.

‘I still think it is pretty sh***y that you would share that with Kelly. It’s clearly in Shannon’s life,’ Edmonds slammed her once again.

‘The girl’s a trouble maker. The girl’s a pain in the a**,’ Gunvalson finally said about Edmonds.

At the end of their lunch, Vicki stated that she doesn’t want to hurt Shannon and that she’s scared.