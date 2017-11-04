Vicki Gunvalson Is Reportedly ‘Freaking Out’ Over Being Demoted On ‘RHOC’ After Latest Health Scare

Vicki Gunvalson is the biggest star of Bravo’s Real Housewives of Orange County; she is even known as the OG of the OC. But, her recent antics have upset the show’s producers, and they are reportedly set to demote Gunvalson to part-time for Season 13.

The current RHOC season has been Gunvalson’s worst, and she has been in danger of losing her job for a while. Now, it seems her recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live has sealed her fate. Next season, instead of being a housewife, she will be a friend of the show, and fans shouldn’t expect to see much of her.

Gunvalson caught on that something wasn’t right when producers didn’t seat her next to Andy Cohen during her recent WWHL appearance. An insider says that the 55-year-old started yelling and asking what was going on, she then freaked out after finding out about her possible demotion.

Losing her full-time status on the show could be devastating for the reality star, who refers to RHOC as “my show.” If it turns out the rumors are true, it isn’t surprising that Gunvalson would have a hard time with the sudden change.

According to reports that after a year of spreading gay rumors about Tamra Judge’s husband Eddie and her feud with Shannon Beador, her tantrum on WWHL was all Cohen and the other producers needed to demote her.

On the most recent episode of RHOC, Gunvalson brought Judge to tears after Judge tried to have a conversation about their broken friendship. It happened just a few hours after Gunvalson returned from the hospital after suffering what she thought was a heart attack. It turns out, it was just a combination of exhaustion and dehydration.

Judge confronted Gunvalson after seeing her former friend being taken to the hospital, because it put things in perspective. She questioned if what they had been fighting over really mattered, and it was time to have a meaningful conversation.

The two talked about Gunvalson spreading the rumors about Judge’s husband, and Gunvalson said Judge had done the same thing to her during the Brooks Ayers cancer hoax. Judge replied that she never spread rumors and she was trying to protect her friend and wanted what was best for her.

The two ended up hugging each other and promising not to hurt one another. They agreed that they should have never ended their friendship over a man.

Catch Vicki Gunvalson on new episodes of the Real Housewives of Orange County Monday nights on Bravo.