Vicki Gunvalson Disses Phaedra Parks As She Takes On Brooks Ayers Dating Rumors

Vicki Gunvalson is calling Phaedra Parks a liar and is slamming rumors that she is dating Brooks Ayers again.

This week, “The Real Housewives of Orange County” star jumped on Instagram to explain that she is enjoying a lavish vacation in Mexico with family members and friends.

Amongst those joining the controversial reality television personality and businesswoman is Meghan King Edmonds.

The founder of Coto Insurance shared numerous pictures on social media where she is seen having the time of her life in a lavish pool, sipping margaritas, and enjoying the nightlife.

Gunvalson posted a photo of the drinks she was sipping and captioned the update: “Jalapeño margaritas on a Friday afternoon somewhere in Mexico. I could get used to Fridays like this.”

A fan went in the comment section and asked a very surprising question.

The person wanted to know if it was true that she was seen in Mexico getting down and dirty with her ex-boyfriend, Ayers, who made headlines by lying about his health.

The comment read: “You were spotted dancing and grinding all over Brooks in Mexico this weekend!! WHY @vickigunvalson WHY???? I thought you were finished with him FOREVER? Obviously not! #BUSTED.”

Happy birthday @nbtt. So good to have a girls trip with you guys. Here's to living life to the fullest and wooping it up along the way together! #mexico #girlstrip #needed #workhardplayhard #behappy A post shared by Vicki Gunvalson (@vickigunvalson) on May 17, 2017 at 11:17pm PDT

A furious Gunvalson hit back by saying she has moved on with her life after the embarrassing scandal.

Gunvalson, who is dating Steve Lodge, stated: “Why would I? He’s moved on and so have I! We broke up 2 years ago.”

She went on to bash the supporter by writing: “I was with my girlfriends and he was NOT there! Get ur facts straight. People will say anything to get attention! I was with my girlfriends all weekend. Attention seeker! I was at Cabo Wabo one night with my girlfriends and their friends.”

When you run into another "housewife" in Mexico…. shots are what's in order! Wooping it up right off the plane! #rhoc #girlstrip #yeswearegood #behappy A post shared by Vicki Gunvalson (@vickigunvalson) on May 17, 2017 at 4:39pm PDT

Another person made the mistake of comparing Gunvalson to Parks who lied about Kandi Burruss planning to rape and drug Porsha Williams.

Gunvalson slammed both the commenter and Parks in a post that read: “Excuse me?? Do not compare me to that person! I never lied about my x. Might want to talk to “him.”

Meanwhile, the real reason behind Parks’ firing has been revealed.

A source said: “Phaedra was not renewed because she wasn’t willing to share her true personal life. Producers have been begging her to date and open up about what truly went on in her marriage to Apollo [Nida] and react to Apollo’s girlfriend. Phaedra’s storyline just doesn’t warrant her $1.3 million paycheck. The network has reassured Phaedra that she is always welcome to appear in future installments as a guest.”

Gunvalson or Parks, who took part in the biggest lie?