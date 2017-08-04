Vicki Gunvalson And Kelly Dodd Enraged By Peggy Sulahian’s Homophobic Actions Against Her Own Brother!

The BFFs are understandably siding with Peggy’s banned gay brother Pol’ Atteu! It hasn’t been long since Peggy Sulahian joined the Real Housewives of Orange County and the woman is already in a massive scandal involving homophobia against her own sibling! Now, her co-stars are taking sides in the feud, and it’s definitely not hers!

We have learned that Vicki Gunvalson, and Kelly Dodd, are livid after finding out about Peggy’s homophobia.

As fans of the hit show already know, the newbie shut her own brother out of her life and their father’s funeral.

Not only are Gunvalson and Dobb avid supporters of LGBTQ rights but they so happen to be longtime friends with Sulahian’s estranged brother, celebrity fashion designer Pol’ Atteu, and his fiancé Patrik Simpson as well.

‘Vicki, Kelly and some of the other girls are completely blindsided by this Peggy stuff. They couldn’t even believe it at first. Vicki’s absolutely through the roof because she has known Pol’ and his fiancé Patrik for several years and was even recently in their Beverly Hills Boutique! Vicki feels betrayed because she befriended Peggy. She’s not going to treat her the same after this. Vicki has zero tolerance for anti-gay actions, and she doesn’t want Peggy on the cast if this is who she truly is,’ a source on the set revealed.

Other people who openly slammed Sulahian following her horrifying behavior include Kyle Richards’s mother-in-law, Dr. Estella Sneider.

Right now, pretty much everyone is taking sides with Pol and Patrik.

According to the insider, most of them didn’t really like Peggy to begin with – now they just have a really good reason not to!

Do you think Sulahian should get fired from Real Housewives of Orange County because of her hateful behavior?