Vicki Gunvalson Abandoned By Briana! Inside The ‘RHOC’ Stars Plans To Leave The OC

The daughter of Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson is moving out of the OC, and she is taking her husband and Gunvalson’s grandbabies with her. Briana and Ryan Culberson announced on Instagram that they have sold their Orange County house and are moving to the East Coast in two weeks.

According to AllAboutRH.com, Briana and Ryan are moving to Raleigh, North Carolina, with their two sons Troy and Owen, because things are “not working out” in California. Ryan wrote that the family decided to move because they wanted a simple life with less stress, and they are excited for the future.

Today it became official! Moving back to my home state of NC in two weeks to live a simpler stress free life. We’re super excited for this next adventure and what the future will bring! #headscarolinatailscalifornia #itlandedonheads A post shared by Ryan Culberson (@ryan_culberson) on Nov 6, 2017 at 5:56pm PST

A few years ago, the family moved to Oklahoma for Ryan’s job, but this time they are making the change because North Carolina is more affordable. Briana explained that she never felt like she fit in Orange County, and once Ryan retired from the Marines, they wanted to move and do what is right for their family.

She went on to say that she tried life in Orange County to make her mom happy, but now it was time to live somewhere else. Briana says that she found a great job and they also found an amazing house, so things are “all good.” She added that the OC was too expensive, and it was her choice to live life outside of California.

Vicki Gunvalson has not commented on how she feels about the move, but she will surely miss her daughter, son-in-law, and grandkids.

The OG of the OC has been keeping busy with her amazing trips on RHOC, the most recent one being to Iceland. And, she told the Daily Dish that the trips she would like to relive include Tamra Judge’s bachelorette party in Puerto Vallarta and their vacation in Moorea.

Vicki Gunvalson added that the huts over the water in Moorea were a great time; and while the other women were bored, she got drunk with Shannon Beador and Judge, and the three ended up going swimming with their clothes on. She says they had “so much fun,” and that is what the viewers want to see.

Advertisement

The Season 12 finale of the Real Housewives of Orange County is set to air Monday night on Bravo.