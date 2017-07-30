Vic Mensa Isn’t Mad Over Canceled Justin Bieber Tour, Just Don’t Ask About R Kelly

The fans aren’t the only ones who are upset after Justin Bieber’s canceled Purpose tour. Vic Mensa isn’t even mad at Bieber for taking some time off. It was R. Kelly who the rapper had a shockingly negative opinion about.

TMZ caught up with Vic Mensa to ask how he’s coping after Bieber’s canceled tour. The rapper recently released his new album The Autobiography and was set to open for the Despacito singer on the road.

It turns out that Vic isn’t even mad at Justin Bieber for canceling his tour and giving the rapper a bit of unexpected free time.

“[Justin has] been on tour for two-and-a-half years straight, touring the same album. That can be exhausting,” Vic said of his former tour mate.

Vic seemed to really feel for his fellow musician, saying he understands what Bieber is going through. The Biebs still hasn’t caught a break either

Just days after announcing the unplanned end of his Purpose tour, Bieber was leaving church when he accidentally hit a man with his truck.

It turns out that Vic Mensa’s respect ends with Justin Bieber. When he was asked about fellow Chicago star R. Kelly, Mensa definitely lost his filter in the video below.

Vic went off on the Ignition singer, calling him a “scumbag” and going on about how the singer is a “very dirty man.”

Then Mensa really laid it all out regarding his feelings for R. Kelly when he said that the controversial singer needed to be “locked away forever.”

R. Kelly has been dealing with allegations that he’s running some sort of sex cult. The singer was accused by upset parents of holding young girls hostage.

The young but legal woman who has been holed up with R. Kelly already spoke out in his defense and says she’s happy. R. Kelly also released a video to defend himself from the recent allegations.

Apparently, the denials have no bearing on Vic Mensa’s opinion of R. Kelly. After all, there are plenty of reasons to dislike the singer that have nothing to do with the most recent sex cult allegations.

Some still haven’t forgotten R. Kelly’s legal issues surrounding previous sex controversies. Even though his girls are of age now, it’s clear that he still likes them young.