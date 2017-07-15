Venus Williams Suffers Wimbledon Defeat Amid Wrongful Death Lawsuit

Venus lost today’s Wimbledon final – another bad news in her life. The tennis player’s crushing defeat couldn’t come at a worse time as Venus Williams is also struggling with a wrongful death lawsuit.

As fans of the sportswoman may remember, Venus was accused with a wrongful death lawsuit on June 29 after she slammed into Linda and Jerome Barson‘s car.

78-year-old Jerome was taken to the hospital but ended up dying a few days later.

Although police first claimed Venus was at fault for the fatal accident, they later rescinded that conclusion.

After watching the surveillance footage, they revealed that ‘it’s been determined the vehicle driven by Venus Williams lawfully entered the intersection on a circular green traffic signal.’

However, the lawsuit still seeks unspecified damages.

Now Venus lost in the women’s final to Garbine Muguruza.

37-year-old Venus Williams was hoping to become the oldest Grand Slam singles female winner ever, but her dream was crushed by the much younger, 23-year-old Muguruza.

Just a little over a year ago, the Spaniard also beat Venus’s sister Serena at Roland Garros.

Muguruza opened up about how much she admired her opponent and revealed she grew up watching her.

Meanwhile, Venus was just as gracious in her defeat and congratulated Garbine for her hard work.

‘I know how hard you work and I am sure this means so much to you and your family. Well done today, beautiful!’

Do you think Venus Williams is really Okay with all the problems she’s been struggling with lately?

During a previous press conference, the tennis star broke down in tears when asked about the fatal accident.