Venus Williams Finally Opens Up About Fatal Crash: ‘I Am Devastated And Heartbroken’

After being involved in a fatal car crash, Venus Williams has opened up about the tragedy. The tennis player took to social media on Friday to say that she is devastated because of what happened.

The accident took place on June 9 and sent 78-year-old man, Jerome Barson to hospital with very bad injuries.

Two weeks later, the elder ended up passing away as a result of the car crash.

“I am devastated and heartbroken by this accident. My heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of Jerome Barson and I continue to keep them in my thoughts and prayers,’ Williams posted on her Facebook page.

Police reports revealed that the sportswoman was trying to make it through an intersection when she was T-boned by Barson’s wife.

The woman apparently did not have enough time to stop before Venus cleared the lane.

The husband suffered head trauma and was in the Intensive Care Unit for 14 days before finally succumbing to his injuries.

Although the wife reportedly suffered broken bones and other pretty serious injuries, she thankfully survived.

Venus Williams’ lawyer has said in an official statement that Venus entered the intersection during a green light when the Barson couple crashed into her, explaining that, as a result, the police did not issue any citations against her.

However, it does not mean that Venus is not deeply pained by the tragic accident.