Venus Williams Claims Driver’s Negligence Contributed To The Deadly Car Accident

Tennis player and sister of Serena Williams believes that the third driver involved in the car crash that left one person dead is responsible for the accident. In court documents obtained by the publication, E! News, the tennis star’s lawyers claim that a dark colored vehicle was operating irresponsibly around the time of the accident.

According to the papers, the third driver made an improper left-hand-turn in front and in violation of the right of way of the car driven by Venus which caused her to slow down and stop to avoid hitting him.

As a result of the unknown driver’s negligence, the vehicle driven by Linda A Barson hit Williams’ car. As you may already know, Linda was driving with her husband, Jerome Barson, in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, when she crashed into the tennis player inadvertently causing her husband’s death.

Linda suffered several broken bones and other injuries and her husband died just two weeks later due to head trauma.

Jerome’s family went on to file a wrongful death lawsuit against the tennis player. After the deadly crash, Williams released a statement stating that “she was driving at 5 miles per hour when Mrs. Barson crashed into her.”

Ms. Williams did not violate any traffic laws. However, she expressed her deepest condolences to the family who lost their loved one.

After Venus completed her tennis match at Wimbledon, she broke down when discussing the crash. She claimed they “were no words to describe how devastating” the event was. If the case continues, the tennis pro will sit before a trial by jury.