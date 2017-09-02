Venus Williams Breaks Her Silence On Her Sister Serena’s New Child

Venus is one proud sister! The tennis pro couldn’t be more delighted regarding the news of her sister, Serena Williams, who just welcomed her first baby girl into the world. Serena had the baby with her fiancé, Alex Ohanian.

When talking to ESPN, Venus said she was “super excited” beyond words.

The tennis pro spoke with reporters from the sports station just before winning her third round match against Maria Sakkari from Greece.

After her performance, Venus requested people ask her about the game and her athleticism rather than her family.

Williams said she was available to talk about tennis, but “that is all” for the moment.

However, reporters and journalists couldn’t help themselves and had to ask about Serena’s new baby.

When discussing her sister, she said they “always talk,” and Serena is super supportive of her and all of her endeavors.

The tennis pro confirmed she had spoken to Serena on the phone shortly before the match and the conversation was very “motivational.”

As CI readers know, Serena accidentally announced that she was pregnant in a Snapchat photo on the 19th of April.

The star posted a self-portrait which showed off her small baby bump.

When she rides over 2.5 hrs each way just to have dinner to visit you. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️@KarlieKloss A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Aug 19, 2017 at 6:06am PDT

Fans of the pair will remember the controversial comments from Ilie Nastase where the man questioned what color the baby would be.

The former tennis star was summarily banned for his remarks and was even fined for his statements.

He asked the question, “let’s see what color it will be. Chocolate with milk?”

Despite his somewhat insensitive comments, all is well in the world of the Williams sisters.

In her initial post which informed the world of her impending baby, Serena wrote she was “20 weeks pregnant.” Meanwhile, her sister Venus continues to dominate the tennis tournament and made her way to the fourth round yesterday, Friday, September 1st.