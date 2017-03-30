FREE NEWSLETTER
Vanna White – Wheel Of Fortune Host Since 1982 – Embarrassed by Her Playboy Cover

Todd Malm Posted On 03/30/2017
Vanna White On The Wheel Of FortuneSource: GuardianLibertyVoice.com

Vanna White, the Wheel Of Fortune star, revealed in an interview that she regrets shooting the cover photo of the infamous 1987 issue of Playboy magazine.

She spoke with Fox News for a Question and Answer on Wednesday this week. The 60-year-old explained that she needed money at the time to pay her rent after she left her small town of North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

The star, at the time of her move to Hollywood, was desperate for cash and allegedly was too embarrassed to ask her father for money.
Her only option at the time was to pose for the photo, which Hugh Hefner decided to publish five years after she began to star in the show.

Allegedly, the star didn’t want to publish the photo because of the implications for her career on the Wheel Of Fortune.

Vanna said it taught her a very important lesson. Never do anything that you don’t want to do and always listen to your instincts and follow them as best as you can.

During a February 2016 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, White recounted the conversation she had with Hefner about his decision to make her Miss May.

Apparently, at the time of its publication, Vanna was friends with Hugh Hefner and told him she didn’t want to be on the cover of the magazine, but the photo was published anyway.

Vanna went on to explain she was very grateful her employers chose to keep her on the show and that she will never forget.

Vanna White has been the hostess of the popular game show since 1982 and was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame in 2006 alongside her co-stars Pat Sajak, Merv Griffin, and Alex Trebek.

Wheel Of Fortune has been on the air since 1975, and even the hostess can’t explain the lasting success of the show.

