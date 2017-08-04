Vanity Fair Claps Back At Angelina Jolie, And Stands By Its Story Of Child Casting

After reviewing the audio tape of the interview with Angelina Jolie, Vanity Fair refuses to remove a section of the feature. This section depicted the controversial casting process for ‘First They Killed My Father.’

The magazine has responded to Angie’s comment on its cover story about the child casting for the movie ‘First They Killed My Father: A Daughter of Cambodia Remembers.’

The actress/director previously claimed that the magazine’s depiction of the auditions was false and upsetting.’

Angelina’s lawyer contacted the magazine on August 1, saying that contributing editor Evgenia Peretz had mistakenly reported the incident.

The lawyer also asked Vanity Fair to run a statement which partly read, ‘The casting crew showed the children the camera and sound recording material, explaining to them that they were going to be asked to act out a part. … The children were not tricked as some have suggested.’

The statement continued saying that ‘… All of the children auditioning were made aware of the fictional aspect of the exercise and were tended to at all times by relatives or guardians from NGOs. … We apologize for any misunderstanding.’

Angelina’s lawyer then asked the magazine to remove the original paragraph from the online story and to add the necessary corrections for both the online and the printed version.

But after reviewing the transcript, Vanity Fair stands by the story as it was originally published.

The magazine also publishes a transcript of the relevant sections of the interview to support its story.

“I don't think the money people in Hollywood have ever thought I was normal, but I am dedicated to my work and that's what counts.” – Angelina Jolie A post shared by Angelina Jolie (@angelinajolieofficial) on Aug 2, 2017 at 10:31am PDT

The story run by the magazine said that casting directors ‘set up a game, rather disturbing in its realism’ to find the movie’s young lead.

‘They put money on the table and asked the child to think of something she needed the money for, and then to snatch it away. The director would pretend to catch the child, and the child would have to come up with a lie.’

Advertisement

But the producer Rithy Panh clarified things later saying that the children were showed the camera and the sound recording material. They were explained that they would have to ask out a part.