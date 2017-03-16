Vanessa Grimaldi Accused Of Using Nick Viall To Launch Her Acting Career!

Vanessa Grimaldi might have joined The Bachelor to get some limelight and then launch her acting career and not to win Nick Viall’s heart!

The Director for Blue Mountain State has recently talked about Grimaldi’s struggles as an actress.

“I remember her in a few episodes, but not to a great extent,” John Fortenberry said.

In fact, the woman appeared on the show only in one episode back in 2010, so it’s no surprise he didn’t remember her very well.

“Given the nature of that show, we had quite a few attractive girls,” added the director, explaining that Grimaldi didn’t play an important role.

Furthermore, Vanessa Grimaldi also appeared in Being Human in 2011 and Ascension in 2014.

Despite being cast in small roles and not being able to really make it in Hollywood, Fortenberry admitted she has talent.

“Given the fact that she was not given a lot of heavy lifting on that show, she certainly accomplished what her task was for that,” he stated, adding that “I have reason to suspect she could be an accomplished actress if she were given a more substantial role.”

After uncovering her acting past, fans of The Bachelor accused Grimaldi of using the show’s popularity and implicitly using Viall in order to jump start her Hollywood career.

“The fact that Vanessa Grimaldi was in Blue Mountain State and is an ‘aspiring actress’ ruins her completely,” one user tweeted.

“Disappointed that Vanessa Grimaldi is an actress. Makes me wonder if she was in it for the fame?” another questioned.

Furthermore, the fact that the couple looked very awkward and they also complained about their relationship soon after the final rose, made viewers believe that both Viall and Grimaldi were in it for the fame and not because they fell for each other. “This is so easy. Vanessa has an IMDB page. She’s an actress. Nick is going on DWTS. They did it for fame.”