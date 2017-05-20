Vanessa Bayer Forced To Leave Saturday Night Live After 7 Seasons

Vanessa Bayer is officially on her way out the door of SNL after seven long years. Deadline and Variety confirmed the news yesterday just a few hours after the season 42 finale.Vanessa’s departure comes only two days after Bobby Moynihan announced he was leaving SNL as well after nine seasons on the show.

According to the publication, Deadline, 14-season veteran, Kenan Thompson will continue to stay on.

Bayer, 35, Moynihan, 40 will co-star along with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Katy Perry as the musical guest on their final appearance on the show.

Bayer went on to confirm her exit on Instagram with lyrics from Colin Jost to the melody of Billy Joel’s “Always A Woman.”

Thank you SNL for 7 years of laughs, love and incredible memories. It has been a dream come true. And thanks for this goodbye sketch at the table, Colin. A post shared by Vanessa P Bayer (@vanessabayer) on May 20, 2017 at 11:25am PDT

In her post, she thanked SNL for seven years of laughs, love, memories, and Colin for his short sketch in tribute to the departing star.

Bayer joined the cast of SNL in 2010 before being promoted to repertory status just two years after.

She is currently the longest serving female member, and some of her more famous characters include, Jacob The Bar Mitzvah Boy, Rachel Green from Friends, and Miley Cyrus.

During her time on Saturday Night Live, she was nominated two times for an Online Film and Television Association Awards, and she earned an American Comedy Award nod too. Vanessa played a role in Amy Schumer’s “Trainwreck” as well as the Office Christmas Party.

Vanessa played a role in Amy Schumer’s “Trainwreck” as well as a character in the Office Christmas Party.

Advertisement

Moynihan, on the other hand, is known for playing Chris Christie, Guy Fieri, and Drunk Uncle on the “Weekend Update.” Moynihan plans to star on his own show, Me, Myself, And I on CBS which is expected to be put into a series and on a film in Los Angeles, California.