‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Katie Maloney And Tom Schwartz Fragile Marriage Implodes While Filming Season 6

Katie Maloney’s fragile marriage with Tom Schwartz is falling apart during production of Season 6 of Vanderpump Rules. The reality stars’ marriage was already on the verge of disaster, but it sounds like another season behind the cameras was too much for the SUR-vers to handle.

Radar Online reports that the couple exchanged vows last season but they’re honeymoon stage didn’t last long. A source recently revealed that married life was harder than either of them expected and their relationship was already on the rocks. Schwartz allegedly doesn’t like how much time Maloney has been spending with her friends, especially Stassi Schroeder.

In Season 5 of Vanderpump Rules, Maloney joined teams with Schroeder and Kristen Doute in her feud against Lala Kent and Scheana Marie. Things reached a tipping point when the ladies planned a trip to Europe without Marie. Of course, Doute has a history of creating friction between Maloney and her husband, including the time she accused him of cheating on Maloney in Las Vegas.

The rumors have gotten so numerous that Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor recently poked fun at the reports on social media. After fans asked Taylor whether or not Maloney and Schwartz are still together, Bustle reports that he admitted their marriage was already over.

In an interview with E! News, Lisa Vanderpump discussed the upcoming season and shared a few special words of advice for Maloney and Schwartz. Vanderpump, who married Ken Todd back in 1982, believes the keys to a healthy marriage are respect and humor.

Despite all the rumors surrounding their failed marriage, Maloney and Schwartz assured fans that everything is going just fine. In fact, Schwartz recently took to social media and claimed their relationship is still strong. He also admitted that the rumors are entertaining to read but are completely false.

That’s not to say that Maloney and Schwartz won’t face problems in the new season. After all, nobody goes through an entire season on reality TV without a little relationship drama. Until more information is revealed, fans will have to wait until the new seasons premieres to find out the truth.

Filming for Season 6 of Vanderpump Rules is about halfway over. The season is expected to premiere on Bravo later this year.