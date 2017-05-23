‘Vanderpump Rules Star Stassi Schroeder And Boyfriend Get Back Together, Will He Finally Appear On The Show?

Stassi Schroeder is reportedly back together with her former boyfriend and are more in love than ever! In addition, Vanderpump Rules will finally have the opportunity to meet the man, who remained a mystery for most of their relationship.

Radio host Patrick Meagher appeared on the On the Stock Room Floor podcast not too long ago and also confirmed his reconciliation with his reality TV star girlfriend.

“When I moved to L.A., it was because of a girlfriend that I’m still with,” he stated.

He went on to mention their four year anniversary is coming this weekend and that he will have to start appearing on Vanderpump Rules now, even though he’s dreaded the moment and pushed it off for years.

Patrick stated that the only reason he agreed to star on the show is that he loves Stassi but that he hates drama and so he may be boring on Vanderpump Rules.

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old Schroeder also took to social media to share the big news.

Back again 💙💙💙 A post shared by Stassi Schroeder (@stassischroeder) on May 22, 2017 at 7:48pm PDT

As fans may already know, the couple dated for about two years.

They broke up last summer right before filming for season five of Vanderpump Rules started.

During the reunion episode, Stassi revealed one of the main reasons their relationship did not work was because the man did not want to appear on the show.

Filming for season six started just last week, and it looks like Patrick is officially part of the cast now.

It turned out to be more bearable for him to be on the show than to lose Stassi, so he made the compromise because, as he also mentioned, he loves her!

Aww….that’s what relationships are all about – doing things that you don’t want to, for the sake of your significant other!

Meanwhile, Schroeder has reportedly been super friendly with Katie Maloney for more screen time.

Another cast member’s s/o, Scheana Marie’s boyfriend Robert Parks Valletta was also set to appear on the show, but he has reportedly changed his mind.

Do you believe Patrick Meagher appearing on Vaderpump Rules is a good idea? What do you think of Stassi and Patrick rekindling their romance?