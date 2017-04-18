FREE NEWSLETTER
Vanderpump Rules Star Scheana Marie Feuds With Co-Stars As They Ditch Her Again!

Nick Markus Posted On 04/18/2017
The season is coming to an end but that doesn’t mean the drama is over! On the contrary, it looks like things are just starting to get more dramatic!

Vanderpump Rules is the show in which you never expect who is going to be feuding with whom next and it looks like anyone can turn against anyone, anytime!

But some old feuds are just classics and they never really fix themselves as time goes by. This is also the case with Scheana Marie and Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney and Stassi Schroeder, who all used to be best friends in the past.

In addition, Scheana even got snubbed on their trip to Copenhagen with wannabe SUR-ver Rachael O’Brien!

the strongest babes I've ever known. free falling.. 🎶 #copenhagen 🍻

A post shared by kristendoute (@kristendoute) on

And so, while the bunch were all having fun promenading around Europe and enjoying the break, the ignored co-star remained in Los Angeles.

But no worries! Scheana was not bored at all! In fact, thanks to her new boyfriend, actor Robert Parks Valletta, Marie managed to spend some quality time with her other half while her co-stars were absent.

#flashbackfriday @robsvalletta is kinda handsome I guess…. 😉

A post shared by Scheana (@scheanamarie) on

As fans of the reality TV show may already be aware, Scheana has been feuding with the so called “Witches of WeHo” ever since she rekindled her friendship with Lala Kent.

Kent has accused Doute, Maloney and Schroeder of “bullying” her the entire season after she supposedly fat-shamed them in a social media post.

Maloney even ordered Marie to stay away from her because of her betrayal.

The trio proceeded to shun Scheana at the iHeartMusic Awards when they stepped on the red carpet together, leaving Marie to do it separately from her co-stars. Marie and Kent continue to be friends despite the slamming they’ve been receiving from the other Vanderpump Rules stars.

Do you think the former friends will ever end their feud?

