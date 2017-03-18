Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Says She Regrets Plastic Surgery

Lala Kent, the star of Vanderpump Rules, says that she has a lot of regrets notably her past experiences with plastic surgery. She says that there had been some procedures and if she had to go back in time and do them again she would not do them.

She said in an interview with Bravo that she is not the type of person to state that she has had nothing done and that the changes to her face and body were not natural. She went on to say that she is pretty open about her experiences and the changes that she has made to herself.

Kent revealed to the publication that she has Botox in her forehead and between her eyebrows, in addition to getting fillers in her cheeks, chin and lips. She said that she had work done to her entire face with exception of her nose.

Lala said that she has visited plastic surgeons many different times throughout the years, and the reality star said that she has decided that she is now going to slow down. She went on to say that she felt as if she really overdid it the last time she went under the knife.

‘The Vanderpump Rules’ star revealed that there are still a few things that she would like to be “perfect.” She told The Lookbook that she might get more filler in her jawline to compensate for her “horrible genetics.”

Lala also stated that she has a habit of scowling at people so that she is open to getting more work done to fix these minor problems.

It almost sounds like she is not planning to slow down on the surgery.