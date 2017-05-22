Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Says She Might Reveal Her Boyfriends Identity Someday

Vanderpump Rules alumni Lala Kent opened up in an interview about her famous mystery relationship with an unnamed man and revealed there might be a day when she reveals the identity of the person in question. The star said his identity would eventually be out in the open, but for now, she plans to keep it a secret.

She went on to say it’s important for her to keep his identity on the down-low for now, but she wants to spend her life with him.

The reality star said that when she is on the Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, then people will find out.

Until that moment, the beauty couldn’t be happier with her new man. She said she is super lucky to be with someone like him and that he appreciates her eccentricity.

Kent, who confirmed that she was leaving Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules after just two seasons last year in December, said to a news publication that she walked away from the reality TV series because she was tired of everyone accusing her of dating a married man, to which Lala vehemently denies.

Is it possible that she is hiding something? Some of her co-stars seem to think so.

She said she has a boyfriend who she is madly in love with and the rumor that he is married is malicious, to say the least.

She doesn’t know where “the f–k they pulled” that out of, but it’s not worth her time to address. The “Boy” singer said her personal life is meant to be private for a reason and she doesn’t have to share what she doesn’t want to.

Advertisement

Lala went on to say even though it’s called a reality TV show it doesn’t necessarily make it real.