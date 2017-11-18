FREE NEWSLETTER
‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Attends Birthday Party For Martin Scorsese Alongside Rumored ‘Married’ Boyfriend Randall Emmett

Ricki Mathers Posted On 11/18/2017
Lala KentSource: TV Deets

The secret is out! Lala Kent and Randall Emmett can’t get enough of each other and they’re done hiding it — sort of.

The hushed couple was spotted out together at an event to celebrate the legendary Martin Scorsese’s birthday.

Lala Kent uploaded the gathering to her Instagram story. Emmett did the same. However, neither of the two put each other in the frames making it seem as though they weren’t with each other.

If you need more supporting evidence, Randall is working with Scorsese on the new Netflix film that will star A-listers such as Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci called “The Irishman.” Lala recently posted a picture of her standing alongside the producer with a caption that stated: “We adore you.”

Happy birthday to the best. We adore you MS 🖤

A post shared by Give Them Lala (@lalakent) on

This comes after Kent was accused by multiple co-stars that she was dating someone who had a wife. Randall Emmett is married to Ambyr Childers but they appear to be separated and co-parenting at the moment.

The judgement from her castmates snowballed into hate on social media when her followers put two and two together to find out that this beau was Randall Emmett. Kent originally quit the show but decided to come back a few months later and is scheduled to appear in the new installment.

Recently, Lala has been clapping back at those who come at her on Twitter. The actress has responded things like “He’s not and secret” and “I didn’t break up any marriage” for those who have tweeted her their negative opinion.

The upcoming season of “Vanderpump Rules” is rumored to be the most intense yet by almost all of its stars.

It’s unlikely that Lala will bring Randall on the show and it’s just as unlikely that she will even name him, but something tells us this drama will continue into the fresh episodes that start to air on December 4.

