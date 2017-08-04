‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Jax Taylor Takes Aim At Jill Duggar After Derick Dillard Posts Transphobic Tweet

Derick Dillard’s transphobic tweet aimed at TLC star Jazz Jennings earned him an unlikely enemy. After Derick shocked everyone by exclaiming that “trans isn’t real” during an I Am Jazz retweet, Jax Taylor from Vanderpump Rules spoke up. Jax took aim at Derick’s wife, Jill Duggar, making fun of the tiny engagement ring that she received from Dillard a few years back.

Jax Taylor took it all the way back to a 2014 tweet by Jill Duggar when she first announced her engagement to Derick Dillard. Jill was showing off her engagement ring and to be completely honest, it was small.

Taylor’s first tweet directed at Derick Dillard said, “. @ derick4Him you are a f**king tool Who lives in a f**king bubble. you look like a p***y talking about @ JazzJennings__ you’re a real man.”

Then Jax followed his tweet up and said, “. @ derick4Him why don’t you come out from that hole in the ground and that f**ked up cult like family you have and stop in my hood Weho.” Jax posted a hands praying emoji next to a fist at the end of this tweet.

In response to Jill’s proclamation that she was about to marry “the most awesome guy in the world,” Jax said, “Sweetie I wouldn’t brag about that speck of dust on your finger. You married a delusional piece of s**t.”

Then Jax suggested that Jill’s husband may be hiding the fact that he is gay. See the tweet in question below.

Sweetie I wouldn't brag about that speck of dust on your finger. You married a delusional piece of shit, and he's probably hiding he's 👬 https://t.co/LVREZ1OUST — Jax Taylor (@mrjaxtaylor) August 3, 2017

Jax Taylor wasn’t done after his initial stream of tweets directed at Derick. When one of his followers responded and told him how awesome he was for lashing out at the Duggars, he responded.

“No I am also an a**hole as well, but putting down a young girl?? What does the Bible say about what your brother in law did?” Jax wrote.

Of course, Jax is talking about Josh Duggar and his admission to fondling several of his sisters when he was a teenager. In 2015, Josh’s sexual abuse came to light and caused a huge controversy but somehow, the Duggar family managed to stay on TV.

As Celebrity Insider reported yesterday, Derick Dillard is currently under fire for tweeting about Jazz Jennings and for suggesting that being transgender isn’t a real thing. Many fans want to know why the Duggar husband bothered to say anything at all.

A post shared by Jazz Jennings (@jazzjennings_) on Jul 30, 2017 at 5:31pm PDT

Those who watch Counting On and who pay attention to the Duggars know that staying silent (and respectful) isn’t always Derick’s style.

Jill Duggar’s husband has been taking aim at Catholics for years.

The Jazz Jennings social media attack was shocking because, just days before the tweet, Derick seemed to be in support of LGBTQ rights.

The assumption was made after he liked a tweet written by a gay Republican stating that no one should be fired for being gay or Christian.

A post shared by Derick Dillard (@derickdillard) on Jun 19, 2017 at 6:24pm PDT

Then again, Derick didn’t call for Jazz Jennings firing. He just wanted to humiliate and disrespect a 16-year old transgender girl by telling everyone he doesn’t think trans is real and by refusing to call Jazz by the proper pronouns, “she” and “her.”

Jazz Jennings did respond to Derick Dillard’s transphobic tweet. She pointed out that she’s cyberbullied every single day and this latest attempt was nothing new.

So far, Derick Dillard has not responded to the backlash. Nor has anyone else from the Duggar family.