‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Jax Taylor Slimming Down After Reportedly Being Dumped By Brittany Cartwright

Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor is cutting a much slimmer figure these days, could it have anything to do with the SURver being suddenly single?

Taylor took to Instagram to share with his followers that he has gone from 225 pounds to 197 pounds recently and that now he has lost the weight it is time to “shred.”

His physical transformation comes on the heels of the rumor that he was recently dumped by longtime love Brittany Cartwright days ahead of the premiere of their spin-off Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky.

The Vanderpump Rules couple have been swamped by breakup rumors over the past few months. Their relationship reportedly took a bad turn after they landed the spin-off, titled Vanderpump Rule: Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky. In particular, Cartwright’s family allegedly wanted Taylor to pop the big question when they were in Kentucky, which he refused.

“He said he wants to marry her, but he’s not ready,” the insider stated.

Taylor was expected to propose after Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney’s wedding. Instead, Taylor has been partying it up and was spotted getting extra flirty with women at a local nightclub.

It isn’t clear how Cartwright reacted to the news, but it sounds like their romance is on the verge of complete disaster.

Cartwright’s father recently opened up about his daughter’s relationship and admitted that Jax didn’t impress him. Cartwright’s dad slammed Jax for being from Los Angeles and not being as manly as he expected.

A little vacay at #bigbear @brittany #pumprules #yeti A post shared by Jax Taylor (@mrjaxtaylor) on Jun 29, 2017 at 5:55pm PDT

A lot of the spin-off was filmed in Cartwright’s home town in Winchester, Kentucky. Given the country setting, fans can expect to see Jax sporting overalls whenever possible while Cartwright spends some quality time with her pet pig.

The two also toured the small town and visited all of Cartwright’s favorite haunts. This includes a castle in Versailles, which also happens to be the place where Cartwright wants to exchange vows.

Cartwright and Taylor have not commented on the status of their relationship or their future together. Vanderpump Rules: Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky premieres September 23 on Bravo.