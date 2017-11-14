‘Vanderpump Rules’ LaLa Kent Is Coming Back For Season 6 And So Is Her ‘Secret’ Boyfriend

Vanderpump Rules returns to Bravo in December for season six, and it’s sure to feature more fighting, lying, cheating, and screaming. Not only is Stassi Schroeder and the gang coming back, but Lala Kent is making a grand return after “kind of” quitting last year.

Even though Kent planned on keeping her relationship a secret, fans are wanting to know if her secret boyfriend will make an appearance.

Per Life & Style, the 27-year-old “half-quit” the show last season after the cast ganged up on her, giving her a hard time for allegedly dating a married man.

She told Us Weekly last December that the non-stop ridicule from her co-stars just became too much for her to deal with and she had to leave.

The Vanderpump storm is coming… December 4th only by @bravotv A post shared by Give Them Lala (@lalakent) on Oct 31, 2017 at 4:35pm PDT

She said her personal life is meant to be private and she doesn’t feel like she has to share everything about herself, even if she is on a reality show.

Lala Kent also explained that she didn’t understand where the rumor came from that she was dating a married man, but she did have a boyfriend who she is madly in love with.

Kent did come back for the explosive season five reunion of Vanderpump Rules, and again received criticism for her questionable relationship. But now, she has smoothed things over with her fellow restaurant employees, and she didn’t have to end her relationship to come back to the show.

#GiveThemLala A post shared by Give Them Lala (@lalakent) on Oct 30, 2017 at 12:54pm PDT

So, who is this man she is so in love with? According to rumors on Twitter, Kent is dating 46-year-old filmmaker Randall Emmett, who is married to actress Ambyr Childers.

The couple shares two children. Kent has not confirmed that she is in a relationship with the Power producer, but she has hinted to it in various social media posts.

Just last month she posted a picture on Instagram of a huge bouquet of flowers with a note that said, “I love you,” and Kent thanked “R.E.” for the gift.

She told Entertainment Tonight that she would like to go public with her relationship because the man she is with is the man she will spend her life with.

People Magazine’s first look at the trailer for the upcoming season reveals that there will be more drama than ever at Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant when a shocking allegation about Jax Taylor divides the Sur staff and forces them to choose sides.

Lala Kent and the rest of the “survers” return for Season six of Vanderpump Rules on December 4 on Bravo.