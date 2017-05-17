‘Vanderpump Rules’ Kicks Off New Season With Loads Of Drama!

As expected, even though Vanderpump Rules has just premiered its 6th season, the stars already kicked off with a lot of drama! We are sure the fans are excited to find out more about the feuds.

First of all, Kristed Doute is friends again with her former enemy Scheana Marie but she is now on the out with her ex best friends Katie Maloney and Stassi Schroeder!

According to an insider on the set of the reality TV show, “Kristen is still very close with Scheana, and the girls don’t agree with that.”

Scheana has barely even talked to Katie or Stassi and spent most of her time in Kristen’s company.

The new BFFs recently went to a karaoke night with some of Scheana’s other friends.

The source also revealed that the friendship got ruined during the women’s trip to Europe when “Katie officially became a bully like Stassi,” and “ganged up on everyone including Kristen!”

As a result, Doute left the trip early.

It turns out that Schroder is not a true friend to Maloney either.

“Stassi and Katie are closer than ever,” the insider explained, adding that Stassi is well aware if she spends a lot of time with Katie she will also get screen time on the show.

Meanwhile, Schroder and Maloney have been feuding with Scheana Marie ever since she rekindled her friendship with Lala Kent.

The other cast members accused Kent of fat shaming them on social media during her time away from Vanderpump Rules and obviously, they did not appreciate the diss.

Marie is currently trying to convince her new boyfriend Robert Parks Valletta to appear on the show.

