Vanderpump Rules Couple Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright Forced To Fix Relationship For The Cameras

Nick Markus Posted On 07/17/2017
jax brittany vanderpump rulesSource: bravotv.com

Reports say Cartwright wants a proposal while Taylor could be ready to end it all! Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are on the outs, and we have learned that the Vanderpump Rules staff members are not tolerating their drama.

According to an insider on the set of the hit show, ‘Brittany and Jax are being forced to work on their issues for the show from producers.’

It was previously reported that the 38-year-old Taylor and 28-year-old Cartwright’s relationship has been in rocky territory after they filmed their own spin-off Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky.

Allegedly, the main reason for their failing romance was Cartwright’s parents because they pressured Taylor to propose to their daughter.

An insider at the time revealed that he did want to marry her but that he was not ready yet.

The source also noted that Taylor told Cartwright he would propose soon, at Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney’s wedding last summer.

However, not only did that not happen but the man was caught drinking out one night, without his significant other!

In addition, he had his hands on every cute girl in the club.

Shortly after, he went on a guys’ trip, and Cartwright went MIA on social media.

The allegedly troubled pair’s spin-off has yet to get an airdate but is rumored to be premiering sometime in August.

Do you think Jax and Brittany are breaking up and Bravo is trying to hide it from the public? Will you watch their spin-off when it airs?

1 Comment

Kalina Kimble
07/17/2017 at 10:06 am
Reply

Forcing the matter never works and people end up miserable. So unfair.


