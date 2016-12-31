Valery Fairman’s Parents Blame MTV for Their Daughter’s Death

It’s only been about a week since Valerie Fairman has passed away following a drug overdose at only 23 years old. The ‘16 and Pregnant’ former star’s parents are now blaming MTV and the show itself for pushing their daughter over the edge.

Advertisement

Valerie left behind her beloved 7 year old daughter, Naveah, who will never see her mother again.

The tragedy has affected so many people and now, Fairman’s family is not only mourning her untimely death but also desperately looking for someone to blame in order to find closure.

Valerie had been struggling with substance abuse for years, ever since she appeared on the show’s second season in 2010. Now, after she was killed by her addiction, her adoptive mother, Janice Fairman claims that the fame is what “messed [her] up.”

In a shocking interview for Daily Mail, Janice said that fame corrupted her and is the main reason for her demise.

“I wish she had never been on TV. It played a big part in her death. I think it messed her up big time.”

“She was a gorgeous girl, and it all went to her head.”

After Valerie joined the cast of ‘16 and Pregnant’ she started getting out of control. Her parents, Janice and Gary tried to keep the teen mom in check and bring her back to a normal life but it was impossible – she was already lost.

“When we tried to put our foot down, that’s when she left home. I don’t think there is anything more we could have done to help her,” Janice explained.

Because of Valerie’s addiction and erratic behavior, her daughter, Naveah was put under Janice and Gary’s custody in the years prior to her overdose.

As we have previously reported, Fairman was “overwhelmed” by fame and the many bullies on social media who criticized her every move.

Advertisement

She has been in and out of rehab facilities for years but sadly, in the end addiction won and took her life.