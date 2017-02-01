Valentino’s Couture Gown Inspired by The Greek Mythology And Pandora

The other day we introduced Elie Saab’s latest collection inspired by the Egyptian style, this week we’re overwhelmed by the Valentino’s collection whose designer turned to Greek mythology for inspiration.

Advertisement

Pierpaolo Piccioli had his first solo couture collection for Valentino, and his dresses are simply stunning. He must have been inspired by Greek goddesses when he was working on his gowns, with shimmering flowers and hand-embroidered pearls, which gave an appearance of a peaceful garden.

His Look 47 line has its own story that he shared with Vogue where he said that he chose mostly Pandora for his inspiration for his nude cape gown.

If you recall this mythology, Pandora was a first woman created by the gods who opened the gifted box and released all the evils of the world. Then, the myth was all about destruction and death, but today, it’s a metaphor for unforeseen consequences.

Source: Yannis Vlamos / Indigital.tv

Although it’s hard to see how Piccioli used “unforeseen consequences” as an inspiration for his cape gown, if you look closer, Pandora can be seen in this sparkle and chiffon dress embroidered with flowers and crystals. According to the Valentino house, there were 5 seamstresses who worked on embroidery with the antique looks, and the process took 900 hours.

You might also notice the similarity between Pandora and Eve as both were considered the world’s first women and they were both responsible for releasing the suffering and pain on the world.

Advertisement

We’re not sure if Piccioli wanted to make a feminist statement with this collection by celebrating Pandora, but we would like to think that he had her in mind when designing this stunning feminine Haute Couture gown.