Val Kilmer Won’t Stop Tweeting About Cate Blanchett!

Val Kilmer has been causing a stir on social media over the week. He has sent out a barrage of unsolicited tweets declaring his strong feelings for the Austrailian actress Cate Blanchett.

Kilmer appeared alongside the actress Blanchett in the film The Missing. Val has been allegedly flying all over the world in the hopes of re-meeting the actress again.

Kilmer said that one time he flew to Australia to talk to Blanchett but her husband had met him at the airport instead of the actress.

The former Batman star said that things had escalated from there and he has begun dreaming about the married woman.

Val revealed that one time he took a cameo role in the hopes of getting to work with her. He claimed that he was so “dazzled” by her shovel-handling skills that he couldn’t remember his lines even though he didn’t have a lot.

Once I did a cameo just to hang w/ #cateblanchett who pickd up a shovel in our sc. I was so dazzled by HOW she picked it up I forgot my line — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) March 25, 2017

She's just as amazing in person. Some super stars aren't-Some superstars don't do a thing to ya in person-Cate is so real it's almost unreal — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) March 25, 2017

Finally, another social media user stepped in and told Kilmer, “Val, She’s a married woman. You’re coming off a little intense. You don’t have to share this all on Twitter. Maybe buy a diary.”

Kilmer wasn’t happy about this user’s comment and told him “(there is) Nothing in the least creepy about loving someone. What kind of world do you come from?”

Val has been in the news recently because of his alleged health problems. Over the past two years, the actor has been dealing with a medical issue involving his throat and has denied it to the press several times that he has cancer.

A spokesperson told PEOPLE magazine that he was rushed to the hospital for a “possible tumor.” Val responded to the claim that he only had a complication and that the allegations were untrue.

Another time Michael Douglas revealed that he was suffering from the same illness that Kilmer was, but Val denied the claim and had Douglas apologize for speaking about his personal life.