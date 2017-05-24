FREE NEWSLETTER
Val Kilmer Says He Wants To Reprise His Role As The Iceman In Top Gun – Will Tom Allow It?

Todd Malm Posted On 05/24/2017
Val KilmerSource: LifetimeUK.com

As CI readers know, Tom Cruise just announced there would be a sequel to the 1986 classic film, Top Gun. 31 years after its initial release, Val Kilmer has stated he wants to reprise his role as the “Ice Man” in the film.

57-year-old Kilmer tweeted that he couldn’t contain his joy and excitement that there would be a new movie.

He tweeted to his 206,000 followers that it “was official” and he has “still got the moves!”

Val has been in the news lately for a couple of less than flattering incidents.

He was criticized for tweeting extensively about Kate Winslet; professing his love for the actress.

Not only that, but he recently revealed he did in fact “have a healing of cancer.”

Will Tom and the rest of the crew of the Top Gun sequel take him on his request? Or has his behavior become too much of liability?

Either way, Kilmer has managed to keep his name relevant, but maybe not for the best reasons.

The star answered a Question and Answer session on Reddit about his experiences as of late.

On the forum, the Batman Forever actor said he was a “Christian Scientist” and that his faith has healed many in the past.

Tom announced the upcoming film during an Australian talk show with host Samantha Armytage and David Koch earlier this week.

He said the rumors were true and they will begin shooting the movie within the next year.

The hosts sounded thrilled, and they told the Top Gun actor that an upcoming sequel would have so many fans “happy to hear that?” The original Top Gun film was a massive success, making $365 million over a $15 million budget and cemented Tom’s status as an international movie star. The film went on to become a cult classic.

