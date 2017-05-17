Val Kilmer Said He Thinks Many People Have Been Cured Of Cancer By Prayer

Val Kilmer believes the power of prayer can heal. After months of denying cancer rumors, the 57-year-old actor revealed last month he has been recovering from cancer. Val discussed his health struggles in a fan Q & A Reddit session and said faith would play a crucial role in his recovery.

Kilmer said many people know he is a Christian Scientist and think he is “endangering” himself, but according to Val, many people have died because of modern medicine and many people have been healed from prayer.

Val denied having cancer after Michael Douglas told reporters he had given him advice and recommendations in his struggle with oral cancer.

Today, Kilmer explained how he believes the devotion to Christian Science was his key to recovery.

He gave an example of the power of prayer and remembered a conversation with Dr. Bernard Lown, the man who created the defibrillator.

Val said Dr. Bernard Lown taught him that “love heals,” and one of the most important things to do for a dying patient is to “fluff their pillow.”

The message of love is at the heart of the “teachings of Jesus.”

Val said the students of Jesus taught people how to heal physical and mental challenges by understanding the power of love.

The actor said he had been involved with Christian Science for some time now, and in the past, he would try and teach others but has learned to keep it to himself.

Val said, “I try to mind my own business now that I’m older.”

Advertisement

When asked about the skepticism surrounding his religion he said many of the critics are merely attacking straw man versions of his faith. According to Val, some people are very mean about spirituality because of their association with religion with various kinds of extremism like the pastors at the Westboro Baptist Church.