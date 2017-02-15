Val Kilmer Reveals The Truth Behind His Rumored Health Issues

Val Kilmer has finally decided to reveal the heartbreaking details behind the troubling claims about his health.

During a February 9 event, a video of the actor clearly struggling to speak was published on the internet. Now, less than a week later, Kilmer has come out and admitted that he indeed has a speaking issue and is currently in speech therapy trying to regain his heath.

About the rumors that he is “in ill health,” Kilmer confessed on his Facebook page, “I have some speech therapy to do still from last year’s physical challenges.”

So that means nowadays he’s much better than in the past?

Kilmer initially denied he’d had surgery on a throat tumor, before finally admitting he’d had an undisclosed procedure.

He now claims to be completely healthy and insists he never had cancer, although photos and videos make it clear he’s still recovering. And his friend, throat cancer survivor Michael Douglas, said in October that Kilmer was suffering from “the exact same thing” that he’d faced.

Furthermore, the actor insisted in the February 14 Facebook post, “I am in perfect health and enjoyed another sold out show last night just above home in Oxnard. The happiest audience I’ve performed for. Thank you all for your support …”

As fans of the star may already know, Kilmer is a Christian Scientist, which means that he believes disease can be cured by prayer.

The footage released showed a gaunt and tired Kilmer, but he posted a recent photo to his page insisting he is fine.

“Does this look ill?” he captioned the picture. “This is like 7 in the morning with no make up or movie trick photoshop friends!”