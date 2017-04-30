Val Kilmer Finally Admits He Did Have Cancer, Not Offended By Michael Douglas Past Claims

So, Val Kilmer really did have cancer as many people speculated in the past. Val was recently asked in a Reddit “Ask Me Anything” session.

A user told the story of when Michael Douglas claimed Val had terminal cancer and Kilmer vehemently denied it.

The actor responded, “he was probably trying to help me because press probably asked where I was these days, and I did have a feeling of cancer, but my tongue is still swollen although healing all the time.”

According to Val, he sounds like he’s sick all of the time because of his condition leading people to think he might be terminally ill.

In the past, the actor was hospitalized twice, spotted wearing scarves and handkerchiefs frequently and seen speaking with a swollen tongue.

Michael Douglas, who is an oral cancer survivor said, “Val is dealing with exactly what I had, and things do not look too good for him.”

Kilmer responded by saying, “I love Michael Douglas, but he is misinformed.”

The Batman Forever actor revealed he had spoken to Douglas a few years ago and asked him for a referral to a specialist who deals with his illness.

He went on to say he used a team of professionals at the University of Southern California and he currently doesn’t have cancer anymore, but still, is “rehabbing.”

Michael eventually apologized for talking about Val’s illness, and Kilmer responded by saying he still a very “classy guy.”

While his health issues have been ongoing, Val has consistently been using social media, and as Celebrity Insider readers know, Naomi Watts was the subject of several of Kilmer’s “romantic” tweets.

People on Twitter and Instagram accused the actor of being a bit “creepy” at times.