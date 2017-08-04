Usher’s Wife Grace Miguel Slams Herpes Lawsuit As Two Women And One Man Say He Exposed Them To The STD

Grace Miguel, who is the wife of Usher Raymond, has decided to share her thoughts on that pesky STD scandal that is damaging the R&B legend’s reputation.

A close source to Miguel has come out to say she is unbothered by the allegations and the $20 million lawsuit.

Recently, a Jane Doe filed the multi-million dollar suit against Usher claiming that he allegedly gave her herpes.

The woman said the musician and dancer told her that he was healthy, and therefore, did not need to wear a condom during intercourse.

She later found out that Usher lied which prompted her to drag him to court.

It was also revealed in official court documents that Usher was forced to sign a $1.1 million check to another woman for infecting her with the herpes virus.

Usher has yet to talk about the matter.

Speaking to TMZ, a pal of Miguel said she believes the person, who is asking for $20 million, is a good friend of Usher’s bitter ex-wife, Tameka Foster.

Miguel thinks Foster and the accuser are plotting to destroy Usher.

Saying there is bad blood between Miguel and Foster is the understatement of the year.

During the nasty custody battle between Usher and his ex-wife, he testified in court that Foster spit on Miguel for showing up at her house.

Foster confessed by telling the judge: “I was very upset. I said, ‘You don’t bring your mistress’—I probably said a few other words, choice words—’Do not bring her to my house.'”

For the past week, Usher’s spouse has been posting subliminal messages on social media that show she is unfazed by the madness.

The former executive chef on the set of “The Cosby Show” posted a picture of a woman covering her face along with the caption: “I’m still working on my public face.”

She also shared an inspirational quote that read: “Imagine if you took care of yourself The way you do a new love interest. If you listened to yourself with loving ears. Worked hard to solve your own problems with a great attitude. If you started every day saying something beautiful that you love about yourself. If you made sure that the best of everything was around you. Wanted to impress yourself with new adventures and exciting things to do. If you were determined to prove to yourself how amazing you are. If you were dating that person would you be looking for someone else?”

Foster has made it abundantly clear she does not want to be associated with this mess.

In related news, Attorney Lisa Bloom will hold a press conference on Monday explaining that Usher exposed two women and one man to the STD.