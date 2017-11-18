Usher’s Lawyer Hopes That The “Opportunistic Use Of Litigation” Will End Following The Dismissal Of The $20 Million Lawsuit

Celebrity Insider reported earlier today that the judge dropped the lawsuit against Usher where a woman accused the singer of giving her herpes due to unprotected sex. A litany of women, as well as one man, came out to charge the star of exposing them to the virus as well.

However, it appears as though Usher is off the hook, even though his reputation may be permanently affected by the deleterious allegations.

Back in July of this year, Laura Helm filed a suit against the R & B crooner under the name of, “Jane Doe,” – to protect her identity – while alleging that Usher knowingly gave her the Herpes virus and transmitted the disease.

However, due to a recorded phone call just two days before the lawsuit was filed, the woman told an unidentified person that she had protected sex with the singer, effectively nullifying her claims.

Lisa West – who served as Helm’s attorney – had to step down from representing her and Laura had to hire a new lawyer.

TMZ reported that yesterday, Friday, November 17th, the lawyer filed the documents to dismiss the case and it has since been dismissed “without prejudice” and without an intention to begin a new trial.

Steve Sadow – Usher’s attorney-at-law – said after the case in a statement to People Magazine that it is their “sincere hope” that the dismissal will end the reign of “opportunistic litigation” against Usher in the state of Georgia.

As you may know, Usher isn’t the only man to suffer at the hands of reputation demolition in recent months, as R. Kelly’s victim published a book detailing his alleged crimes.

However, there has been no investigation by police, and no charges laid, leaving many of his fans to assume it was all a hoax for personal gain. Will this be the end of “opportunistic” litigation in the hopes of private profit? It’s unlikely, but one can only hope.